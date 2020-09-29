J&K beset with unemployment, administrative inertia: NC

National Conference on Tuesday said J&K was facing unemployment and administrative inertia while the educated unemployed youth were at the receiving end.

In a statement, the party’s provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing a meeting of block Amirakadal functionaries said the prevailing COVID19 crises and the previous lockdown has affected every vital sector of J&K’s economy.

He said the much touted development was not perceptible on the ground and the local youth in particular were at the receiving end. “Thousands of educated young women and men in Kashmir are bearing the brunt of unemployment and are struggling to find jobs. Prevailing economic crises and administrative inertia has compounded the scenario,” Wani said.

Contrarily to the assurances of development and prosperity, he said the development was not in the to-do-list of government vis-à-vis Kashmir, saying the region has become a byword of widespread and inescapable poverty, unemployment, development deficit and administrative inertia.

Among others the party’s YNC President Salman Ali Sagar, Sabiya Qadri, Ahsan Pardesi, Khalid Rathore , Rafiq Ellahi and other functionaries also spoke on the occasion. On the occasion a noted social activist Shoaib Ahmed Dar joined the party.

Wani said there can be no trade off between the political aspirations of the people and development activities and that both have to go hand in hand.

He said the unilateral and unconstitutional measures taken by the government of India on August 5, 2019 have not fared well in any region of Jammu and Kashmir and that people living in all the regions were equally worrisome for their future.