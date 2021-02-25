J&K Biodiversity Council holds maiden meeting

The first meeting of J&K Biodiversity Council was today held here at Van Bhawan, Jammu under the Chairmanship of Principal Chief Conservator Forests/HoFF& Chairman Biodiversity Council, J&K, Dr. Mohit Gera.

During the meeting, the council was apprised of the progress made on constitution of Biodiversity Management Committees and status on preparation of People’s Biodiversity Registers in UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The BMCs have been constituted for 276 Intermediate Panchayats (Block Level), 4290 Village Panchayats and 71 Urban Local Bodies. The preparation of PBRs has also been completed in 4290 Village Panchayats and 71 Urban Local Bodies with the help of nine different line departments and consultation with members of Biodiversity Management Committees and other people and experts in biodiversity, indigenous knowledge and traditional practices.

The important agenda points discussed during the meeting of the Council were up-dation of People’s Biodiversity Registers; Restoration and Rehabilitation of the plant and animal species on verge of extinction; procedures for sustainable utilization of Biodiversity; updation of strategy and action plan for Biodiversity conservation and collaboration with Universities and other Institutions for studies related to Biodiversity conservation in Jammu & Kashmir.

The important decisions taken during the meeting were time bound up-dation of People’s Biodiversity Registers and initiating collaboration with National Biodiversity Authority for upgradation to e-PBRs; identification of Biodiversity Heritage Sites; studies to be taken for Insitu and Exsitu conservation of threatened species and creation of mass awareness on benefits of Biodiversity and its conservation.