Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 4:48 PM

J&K BJP condemns killings of councilor, policeman in Sopore

General Secretary, (Organization) of the J&K BJP, Ashok Koul condoled with the bereaved families of slain Reyaz and the SPO Shafqat Nazir.
File Photo of Ashok Koul
File Photo of Ashok Koul

Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday condemned the killing of a councilor affiliated with the party and a policeman in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement issued this afternoon, General Secretary, (Organization) of the J&K BJP, Ashok Koul condoled with the bereaved families of slain Reyaz and the SPO Shafqat Nazir.

He termed the attack as a “cowardly act by the militants”. 

“Such acts will not bring down morale of the BJP leadership on ground,” Koul said.

He further said that such attacks were “aimed to disturb the peace in the region”

He termed the incident as unfortunate and urged police to investigate the case and nab the culprits behind the attack.

BJP Kashmir’s In-charge, Manzoor Bhat said that “Kashmiryat is ashamed” by such killings. 

Bhat urged administration to nab the attackers in earnest.

