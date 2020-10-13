J&K BJP President asks Farooq Abdullah to 'expose China's atrocities on Muslims'

J&K Bhartiya Janta Party President Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said instead of seeking China’s help, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah should expose the country’s atrocities on Muslims.

“We were not expecting Dr Farooq sahib to make such statement,” Raina said. “He is Member Parliament and his remarks are seditious.”

Raina’s statement came in the backdrop of an interview by Abdullah to a new channel on Sunday, saying that the months-long tension with China in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was a result of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 last August.

“China has not accepted the decision to split the region (J&K) into Union Territories by ending the semi-autonomous status that was accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under the Article,” Abdullah had said.

The BJP leader said Abdullah should have “exposed atrocities on Muslims in China.” “They razed down mosques and don’t allow Muslims to fast,” Raina said. “That is cause of concern and it needs to be highlighted.”

He said things in J&K have started to “normalise.” “During the last 70 year mainstream politicians only came up with hoax slogans,” he said.

Raina said steel bullets of China were being used by militants in J&K now. “They are sending steel bullets and are being praised,” he said adding that every individual should now contribute to peace in J&K.

Raina said the BJP understands the pain of families of victims of fake encounter from Rajouri. “The guilty will get exemplary punishment. Army and police did great job by exposing those who killed three innocent boys of Rajouri,” he said.

Raina said the motive behind his visit to the families in Rajouri was to express solidarity with them. “We can’t get the precious lives back, but we will help them in getting jobs and financially as well,” he said.