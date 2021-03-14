Chenab Valley, Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 2:44 PM

J&K BJP protests against Waseem Rizvi's blasphemous move for 2nd straight day

The protesters demanded strict action against Rizvi for his blasphemous remarks on the verses of holy Qur’an.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held protest demonstrations in Srinagar and Banihal against the blasphemous move by former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi. 

Rizvi had on Thursday moved the Supreme Court with a PIL asking for deletion of 26 verses of the Holy Qur’an.

The move has been met with a fierce resentment across various Muslim sects in India including Kashmir.

Altaf Thakur, the J&K BJP spokesperson, led a protest demonstration against Rizvi along with fellow party men at press enclave Lal Chowk in Srinagar on the second straight day on Sunday.

The protesting BJP party workers, who burnt Rizvi’s posters against the blasphemous move, demanded a strict action against him.

In Banihal town of Jammu’s Ramban district, a similar protest against Rizvi was led by BJP leader, Mohammad Saleem Bhat, who was joined by a number of shopkeepers and locals.

The protesters demanded strict action against Rizvi for his blasphemous remarks on the verses of holy Qur’an. 

The protesters, who chanted slogans against Rizvi and also burnt his effigy, dispersed peacefully. Heavy contingent of police was deployed in Banihal town in view of protest.

Similar protests were carried out at Gool and Chanderkoot of Rambam district yesterday. (With inputs by Mohammad Taskeen)

