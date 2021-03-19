J&K budget prepared without consulting stakeholders: NC

National Conference (NC) Friday said that the J&K Budget 2021-22 had failed to enthuse stakeholders as it was prepared with no public participation and consultation with the stakeholders.

A statement of NC issued here said that speaking on the discussions on annual budgetary allocations to Jammu and Kashmir in LokSabha, NC’s Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi said the budget had dismayed stakeholders whose grievances were not taken into consideration before presenting the budget.

He said that the “unconstitutional decision” of 5th August 2019 had pushed Jammu and Kashmir from democracy to unrepresentative bureaucratic rule.

“The people voiced their disapproval of 5th August decisions in DDC elections as the party in power got mere 3 percent votes in Kashmir despite mobilisation of all resources. This apart from the statistics of the last one and half year show that the ground situation has gone from bad to worse. There has been upswing in militancy-related incidents, increase in militant ranks and of late in suicides of the troops and paramilitary forces,” he said.

Asking Government of India to shun its “politics of arrogance”, Masoodi asked New Delhi to go for introspection and realise that 5th August 2019 assault had been a misadventure and achieved nothing. He voiced concern on lesser allocation for some key sectors like labour, employment, rural development and cooperatives.

Welcoming extra focus on healthcare and strengthening tertiary healthcare, Masoodi said that the new maternity hospitals should be set up at suburban entry points of capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu and not concentrated at one point.

For Kashmir, he suggested maternity hospitals at Narbal and Pampore to cater to requirements of north and south Kashmir.

The NC MP demanded nursing colleges at Kulgam and Shopian in addition to the nursing college already proposed.

He also took exception to the import of apple and termed it as a conspiracy against Kashmir.

Demanding increase in commercial processing and cold storage facility to prevent loss of fresh fruit due to frequent road blockades, Masoodi expressed concern over total failure of ‘Saffron Mission’ and refuted the claims that there was a bumper saffron and labeled it as a conspiracy to get the saffron from other places introduced as produced in Kashmir to the detriment of local crop.

Responding to the demand for the return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, he said that the government was not sincere as it wanted to keep the pot boiling to harvest votes mischievously and use the community as a tool to record electoral victories.

Remarking on the acceleration of work on road and tunnel projects in Kashmir, Masoodi demanded concrete steps for the construction of Dessan-Kapran, Simthan, Rajdhani, and Sadhna pass tunnels and release of Rs 3000 crore CRF to facilitate improvement in road connectivity.