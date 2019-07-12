J&K caught in tempest: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member Parliament from Srinagar constituency Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that the state is caught in a tempest need of the hour is to get united.

A NC spokesman in a statement said that scores of delegations from Baramulla, Habba Kadal, Nowpora called on him at his residence and apprised him about the range of issues concerning them. Party president assured the visiting delegations that he will raise their concerns with the concerned ministries at the center.

Interacting with the visiting delegations party president said the state is caught in a tempest and that the need of the hour is to get united. “The sole agenda of the communal forces is to fiddle with the demography of the state. However if we strike unity within us, our enemies won’t be able to get an upper hand over us. In the days to come all sorts of political shenanigans and plots will be enacted in the state to divide the voice of the people in particular the Muslims. Our state is facing tirade on its identity. The situation is very dire. If we as a community fail to show unity at this time, the coming generations will never forgive us. In the ensuing elections we will be voting for saving our identity. Furthermore there is no alternative to NC today; on one hand we have Trojan horses who owe their allegiance to the forces as are inimical to the interests of our state. On the other hand you have National Conference, a people’s party, and a party which has traditionally reflected the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. Now it is for you to choose between the two,” he said.

Party president said that much productive time of the state was lost to uncertainty which had been bequeathed upon the state by former BJP-PDP coalition. “However, now the time has come that we should take it upon ourselves to usher in an era of development and prosperity in state. I am sure that with Omar sahib in the steering position of the new government the state will touch new heights of development. People too have made their mood to give reins of power in the trusted hands of NC. Our party has the legacy of service and sacrifice, we will continue with our mission of serving the people of state irrespective of their caste, creed and religious affiliations.”

Later Dr Farooq Abdullah offered congregational Friday prayers at Asaar e Sharief Dargha Hazratbal and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state.