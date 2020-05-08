J&K Cong chief briefs party leadership on J&K situation

AICC treasurer, Ahmed Patel and general secretary, KC Venugopal Friday reviewed the situation with regard to various measures over handling of situation by the Centre and J&K administration in the wake of COVID19. J&K party President GA Mir attended the conference through virtual mode.

Mir gave inputs and feedback to the AICC about overall situation in the backdrop of the lockdown.

He told the leaders that the initiative of Congress President Sonia Gandhi to provide rail fare to migrant labourers was praiseworthy in view of the mistreatment of the Centre and some state government towards the poor class.

Mir told the leaders that after failing to address the hardships confronting stranded labourers, besides the initiative taken by Congress President, the Centre has started delaying relief measures by trying to retain maximum number of migrant labourers in order to divert the attention from its utter failures.

He said J&K administration had claimed that around 40,000 stranded laborers were in different parts of the country. But other than the stranded students, except some at Kathua border, nobody has been brought back or granted permission to return.

“It is adding chaos to the already complex situation,” he said.

He said that Centre should announce train and travel schedule for migrant labourers and people from J&K stranded in different parts of the country.

The labourers in J&K intending to return have not been given any permission despite various announcements, as a result most of them have started moving on foot, confronting acute shortage of ration and without any money.

“It has also been reported that influential and blue-eyed person are being allowed to reach their destination, but common people, who are in great difficulty are being made to suffer,” Mir told the leaders.