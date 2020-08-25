J&K Cong hails CWC decision on leadership of Sonia Gandhi

J&K Congress on Tuesday hailed the decision of party’s Working Committee at New Delhi which extended term of Sonia Gandhi as party President.

A party statement said entire senior leadership of J&K Congress welcomed the decision and expressed full faith in the leadership of Gandhi.

A meeting of senior leaders including delegates of AICC from J&K, former ministers, legislators and functionaries was held here under the chairmanship of J&K party chief GA Mir.

“The leaders fully endorsed the decision of the Working Committee and expressed gratitude to Gandhi for accepting to continue to discharge the important responsibility at this crucial phase, when the country is faced with many challenges especially from the forces opposed to the core principles for which Congress always stood for,” said the statement.