J&K Cong seeks expulsion of VP Monga for 'anti-party' activities

UBEER NAQUSHBANDI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 1:22 AM

Accusing the party’s Vice President, Ghulam Nabi Monga of “anti-party activities” Congress Monday demanded his expulsion from the party.

In a statement, the party termed Monga, a former MLC, as an “intolerable liability” and demanded disciplinary action against him for his “anti-party rants”.

A party source said Monga had wrote to the party President, Sonia Gandhi seeking removal of J&K Congress chief, GA Mir from the position.

“There were some eight to 10 signatories to the letter. Senior Congress leaders and district Presidents from Kashmir have expressed full confidence in the leadership of the party President, saying that he has rejuvenated party to the best of his ability,” reads the statement. “You (Monga) have no base or following; your job was to weaken the party and strengthen the anti-Congress forces in order to serve your vested interests”.

The statement also accused Monga for “tarnishing” image of the party leaders.

“(Monga) was already under scanner for his anti party activities, for a long time, for the fact he was also hobnobbing with various anti-Congress parties in order to weaken the party,” reads the statement, seeking immediate action against Monga.

Commenting over the issue, Monga said let the party leaders prove “I have indulged in anti-party activities. If I have written a letter to somebody, then they should show it. Where is my signature on it?”

