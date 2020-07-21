J&K developmental talk hogwash: PDP

Terming the “PR blitz” of J&K administration projecting last two years as high time of development as “hogwash”, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday slammed the LG administration for trying to “weave a narrative of lies” while unsuccessfully trying to deflect attention from its anti people policies.

A party spokesman said development was the last priority of Delhi’s dispensation in J&K and that administration has only been “busy executing RSS’s plans aimed at disempowering and disenfranchising the people of J&K, changing its Muslim majority character by engineering demographic change and facilitating organized loot of natural resources at the hands of non state subjects.”

The spokesperson said the urgency with which the administration has gone for “illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional lawmaking like that of domicile and the recent one of designating areas as strategic is reflective of its only priority” in J&K.

“They would always demonize the political representatives, state government and local professionals of J&K as the roadblock in development that the Union government wanted to usher in, but the last two years of New Delhi’s direct rule have completely exposed their lies” he said. “No amount of self trumpeting can hide the abject failure of this dispensation on the developmental front. In fact, Jammu and Kashmir is at its worst.”.

According to the spokesman, a cursory look at the status of various projects under PMDP reveals the rot and that components that were to be executed by various central agencies have witnessed an unending delay, some have not even taken off.

“Status of various tourism projects across J&K and that of AIIMS in both the divisions are glaring examples of this failure. The lifeline and the only road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world –Jammu Srinagar National Highway- remains in shambles crying for completion and is in the worst ever condition,” said the spokesperson.

According to him, with J&K under direct rule of New Delhi for years now, it begs a question as to what happened to the promises of completing Jammu-Baramulla rail link decades after it was inaugurated.

“The core local industries of handicrafts, tourism, agriculture have gone bust creating a never before despair and despondency. All methods are being handled through strong arm methods of security agencies and police,” said the spokesman.

According to the PDP spokesman, the worsening situation with regard to COVID19 19 lays bare the non-serious and incompetent handling of things by the administration.

On the statement of the Lt Governor that people of J&K were afraid of expressing themselves due to fear, the spokesman asked the LG to shed light on what exactly people were afraid of.