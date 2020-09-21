J&K facing acute shortage of ventilators, ambulances: Masoodi

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Monday said government of India’s response to COVID19 crises presented a “grim tale of misstatement and ill-conceived decisions” forcing millions in poverty and hunger.

While speaking in Lok Sabha on COVID19 pandemic in the country, a statement said Masoodi said at the very onset the country’s retort to the emerging threat of COVID19 presents a tale of mismanagement due to which the cases in the country have surpassed Brazil and now stands second to USA in spite of the stringent lockdown in the world.

Drawing attention of the government towards the dearth of facilities and infrastructure in J&K, Masoodi said, as far as J&K was concerned the region has already been under a stringent clampdown and curfew post unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

“The subsequent COVID19 induced lockdown compounded the miseries of the people. Our laborers were stuck across north Indian states. Many of them got infected due to the slack attitude of the government. On their arrival they were kept in primary schools and Panchayat Ghar which lacked basic facilities,” he said.

“I released Rs 1.50 crore from my MPLAD Funds in Anantnag constituency to enable the local administration to increase their efforts to combat the crises effectively. However the dearth of ventilators and ambulances was still felt in every district of J&K. So far nearly 14 lakh tests have been done, but the process needs to be amplified. The local frontline workers are still devoid of necessary masks and other live saving kits including PPEs and masks,” he said.

He urged the government to ensure necessary economic support to the J&K administration to address the exigencies that have arisen in wake of humanity’s biggest ever public health crises.

Masoodi also expressed dismay over the continuous gags on 4G internet connectivity in J&K, saying the measure has affected lakhs of students and medical staff to work effectively during the ongoing COVID19 crises.

On the recently announced economic revival package for J&K, Masoodi said the compensation announced was just 10% of the total losses suffered by J&K.

“Every single sector of J&K is bleeding ranging from Horticulture to manufacturing. The businesses are not able to pay their over dues to different banks. Many units are on the verge of bankruptcy, if the situation continues, it won’t take time for the local business to turn into NPAs. The recompense which is being given out is too less to pay off the losses incurred by J&K economy,” he said.