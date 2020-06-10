J&K finalises plan for movement of migrant laborers

In order to finalize plan for hassle free outward movement of stranded laborers and workers and other persons in J&K, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, convened a meeting here on Wednesday.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma participated in the meeting through video conference. The meeting discussed various issues related to the outward movement of the stranded persons in threadbare and it was informed that all necessary arrangements were being made for smooth, safe and convenient outward movement of all such desirous stranded people to their homes.

Deputy Commissioners of Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Anantnag districts who attended the meeting through video conference were directed to ensure all requisite facilities well in advance so that these stranded persons do not face any inconvenience during travel.

Pole stressed on authorities at SRTC, Labour and other departments to work in coordination and work in tandem for smooth and safe journey of the people.