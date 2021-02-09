J&K FSL Gazetted Service Recruitment Rules notified

Home Department today notified rules for Jammu and Kashmir Forensic Science Laboratory (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso in Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby makes rules which may be called J&K Forensic Science Laboratory (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021,” reads the notification of Home Department. These rules shall come into force from the date of their publication in Government gazette.

It states that “The words and expressions used in these rules but not defined shall have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 and the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations.”

Referring to residuary matters, it states that the matters not specifically covered by these rules, the members of the service shall be governed by the rules, regulations and orders applicable to the civil service of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in general.

For interpretation, it reads that if any question arises relating to the interpretation of these rules, the decision of the administrative department shall be final and binding.

“All rules corresponding to these rules and in force immediately before the commencement of these rules are hereby repealed,” it states.

The notification says that “Notwithstanding such repeal, any appointment, order made or action taken under the rules so repealed shall be deemed to have been made or taken under these rules.”

Meanwhile, 18 posts including 1 Director, 1 Joint Director, 2 Deputy Director, Narcotics and Chemical, 2 Deputy Director, Biology/Serology, 2 Deputy Director, Physical, 2 Deputy Director Technical, 2 Scientific Officer, Narcotics, 4 Scientific Officer, Chemistry and Toxicology, 1 scientific officer, DNA, 2 scientific officer, biology/serology, 2 scientific officer, physics, 2 Scientific officer, Ballistics, 2 scientific officer, documents, 2 scientific officer, cyber forensic, 1 scientific officer, fingerprints, 1 administrative officer, 1 private secretary and 1 accounts officer were also designated.

The notification states that the Director should be promoted from class-II with 5 years of substantive service in that class or cumulative Gazetted service of 25-years or IAS or KAS officers from GAD on deputation having post graduation in any science subject.

For Joint Director, class-III, category A, B, C and D, having 5 years substantive service in order of common seniority and cumulative Gazetted services of 15-years or KAS officer on deputation having science subject in post gradation, as per the rules.

Similarly, for Deputy Director, Narcotics/Chemical, and Deputy Director Physical, the officers by promotion from class –IV, category A, B, C and D having minimum 5 years of service in that category and in case of non-availability of eligible candidate, the posts shall be filled by deputation of the persons serving in any Government department posing equivalent qualification and performing the duties/function of similar nature.

The Deputy Director Technical to be by promotion from Class-IV, category E, F, G, H and I having atleast 5 years of service in that category.

However, the scientific officer, chemical and technology scientific officer DNA, Scientific officer, biology/serology, scientific officer physics, scientific officer ballistics, scientific officer, documents, and scientific officer, cyber forensic will be from 50 percent promotion and 50 percent direct recruitment.

Whereas, scientific officer fingerprints will be 100 percent from promotion from class-I category-I of J&K FSL (subordinate) service having 5 years substantive services in that category.

Administrative officer, Private Secretary and Account Officer shall be on deputation from GAD and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) service respectively.