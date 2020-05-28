J&K gears up to rollout Padhna Likhna Abhiyan to educate adults

Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has launched a new centrally sponsored scheme, Padhna Likhna Abhiyan to impart education to elderly people.

Under the scheme, school going children from class 6 to class 10 will be encouraged and roped-in to teach elderly people in their localities and nearby areas.

An official said the scheme has been launched with an aim to impart education to illiterate members of the families through school going children.

“The elderly people who are not educated would be able to learn from their kids and also get aware about various government schemes meant for them,” an official said.

In J&K, the government has appointed Arun Kumar Manhas as the project director of this new centrally sponsored scheme.

Manhas is also project director Samagra Shiksha in J&K. “Sanction is accorded to designation of project director Samagra Shiksha as project director for new centrally sponsored scheme Padhna Likhna Abhiyan,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary School Education, , AsgarSamoon.

As per the order, the Project Director will frame committees under the scheme at J&K, district, block and town level as per the guidelines.

“The designated authorities will be framed for attainment of the objective of educating the adult (15+ years) illiterates in J&K Union Territory as per the target fixed by the department of School Education and Literacy in MHRD,” the order reads.

Manhas said they were working on structure of the scheme and finalizing modalities at block, district and division levels.

“This structure of this scheme is altogether different from Sakshar Bharat Mission, the previous scheme which was closed by government of India. We don’t need to recruit motivators under the scheme to teach the adult persons,” Manhas said.

He said government of India has written to all Chief Secretaries about the scheme and J&K was also gearing up for its implementation.

c“We have to start the registration at different levels and also its annual plan has to be prepared and get approved from the MHRD,” he said.