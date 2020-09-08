Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 11:07 PM

J&K gets 3 additional integrated AYUSH hospitals

Representational Pic

Director, Indian Systems of Medicine, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Mohan Singh, on Tuesday said that three additional Integrated AYUSH Hospitals have been approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, which would be established at Bandipora, Anantnag and Samba districts.

Speaking to officials during an online review of the implementation of all AYUSH schemes at Central and UT level of all the districts was held here; the Director informed that three more Integrated AYUSH Hospitals have been approved by the Ministry of AYUSH to be established at Bandipora, Anantnag and Samba districts.

According to official spokesperson, the Director said thast implementation of schemes like National AYUSH Mission, NABARD, establishment of AYUSH Health and Wellness centers (HWCs), along with the physical and financial progress made under various heads besides assessment of work done for preventive measures to tackle COVID19 pandemic through AYUSH interventions were thoroughly deliberated through a series of online meetings by Dr Mohan Singh Director, Indian Systems of Medicine J&K with all District Officers.

The Director ISM directed the concerned to expedite the works on 4 fifty bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals at Kathua, Kishtwar, Kupwara and Kulgam for which funds stand released to the executing agencies.

Director ISM reviewed the progress of 94 AYUSH Health and Wellness centers that have been established in J&K by upgrading the existing ISM Institutions, under National AYUSH Mission to provide comprehensive Primary Health Care, through AYUSH principles and practices.

He further advised all District officers for expediting establishment of District program Management units which are envisaged to be established in all the districts to strengthen the AYUSH District Management.

The Director ISM directed District officer Doda to religiously follow up the works on the prestigious Institute of High Altitude of Medicinal Plants, a National level Institute being established at Bhaderwah.

