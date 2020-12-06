J&K got 'azadi' from dynasts, separatists, stone-throwers: Darakhshan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir had got ‘azadi’ from the dynasts, separatists and stone-throwers.

“These people had made our lives hell for decades,” a statement of BJP quoted her while addressing media persons after attending BJP workers’ meetings in Anantnag.

Andrabi said that the constitutional changes in J&K had exposed the political school of scandal in J&K.

“This was a well-designed nexus to share illegal money acquired from the loot of public funds, misuse of government resources and assets and the donations from foreign countries. Peace is the gift of this azadi in J&K,” she said in the statement.

Andrabi said that indoctrination of youth in Kashmir led to the killing of thousands of them for no achievement other than becoming a political feeder for some and the source of earning for others.

“Many separatists on record confirmed how money is used to create upheavals in Kashmir,” she said. “Our youth deserve a bright future not to be buried at a young age for someone else’s political ideology.”

The statement quoted Abdrabi as saying that BJP was creating new business opportunities and industries, establishing world class educational institutions and universities where youth could get specialised degrees, training, skill-specialisation and jobs.

“We are transforming this society into a positive, peaceful and developed place to live in,” she said.

Abdrabi said that people had started understanding the reality of the situation and the futuristic gains of the change in J&K.