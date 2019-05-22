Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2019, 1:50 PM

JK Governor apologises to public over highway ban, says decision was taken in national interest

On Tuesday, the government lifted the ban completely on the civilian movement on the highway.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday apologised to the public for the inconvenience due to civilian traffic ban on Jammu-Srinagar highway, but asserted that the decision was taken in the national interest.

“I apologise to the people for the inconvenience they had to face due to the highway restrictions but the ban was imposed in national interest,” said S P Malik while talking to journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration of second phase of Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover.

The government had imposed a ban on the civilian movement on the national highway for two day a week after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed in a blast on highway in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the government lifted the ban completely on the civilian movement on the highway.

The governor also said that it is for the election commission to decide about the timing of the legislative assembly in the state.

Earlier, Governor Malik inaugurated second phase of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in presence of other government officials.

The second phase of the flyover which stretches over 1.04 kilometres from Rambagh to Alochi Bagh has been constructed at a cost of 37.5 crore rupees.

