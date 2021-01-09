J&K Govt all set to implement FRA: PCCF

A meeting to review preparedness of Forest Department for implementation of Forest Rights Act, 2006 was conducted today here under the chairmanship of, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (HoFF), J&K Dr. Mohit Gera,

The meeting was attended by all officers of the Forest Department up to the level of Divisional Forest Officers (Territorial).

Speaking at the meeting, the PCCF emphasized that the J&K was all set to implement FRA and the role of the Forest Department in smooth conduct of different processes and procedures involved in Implementation of FRA at the level of Gram Sabha, Sub-Divisional Level Committee and District Level Committee is vital.

As per the act, the role of frontline staff of the Forest Department is crucial in provisioning of the records and maps to the Forest Rights Committee and its field verification, he said.

He said that the forest Officers at the level of Range Officers being members of Sub-Divisional Level Committee have to play an important role in the consolidation of maps along with examination of resolution provided by the Gram Sabha, and prepare Block or Tehsil wise draft record of the proposed Forest Rights after reconciliation of the Government records etc.