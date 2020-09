Jammu and Kashmir government today announced seven-day (31-08-2020 to 6-09-2020) mourning as a mark of respect to Former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee who passed away today on 31st August 2020.

The National flag shall fly at half-mast during the mourning period on all buildings and places throughout the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.