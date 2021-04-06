J&K govt asks civil secretariat, move employees aged 45 and above to get COVID jab

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday asked employees of civil secretariat and those associated with Darbar move outside the secretariat aged 45 and above to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a resurgence in infections.

News agency GNS quoted a communiqué asking such employees to get themselves vaccinated at the Special Vaccination Centre setup in Civil Secretariat, Dispensary, Jammu with effect from Tuesday.

“They are further advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, even after vaccination, by maintaining hand hygiene, wearing face mask and observing social distancing etc,” the communiqué added.

The government has further impressed up on all the Administrative Secretaries to ensure vaccination of all eligible employees working in their respective departments.