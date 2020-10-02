JK Govt declares 1 day state mourning for Kuwait's Emir

As a mark of respect to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, who passed away on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government would observe one day state mourning on 4th of October, 2020.

According to an order issued here today in this regard read that “During the period of mourning the national flag shall fly at half mast on all buildings and places throughout the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day”.