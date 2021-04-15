J&K govt defers Darbar Move amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday deferred the upcoming Darbar Move from Jammu to Srinagar in view of a rise in COVID-19 infections for the safety of employees, Office of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

In view of sharply rising cases of COVID in J&K, the Govt has taken few important decisions ensuring safety of employees.

•Darbar move deferred because of COVID

•Secretariat to function in both #Srinagar & #Jammu

•Office functioning not to be affected because of

eOffice.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 15, 2021

However, the civil secretariat will function simultaneously both in Srinagar and Jammu “in an equitable manner” even as office functioning will not be affected as files will move electronically between both secretariats in eOffice, the LG’s office said.