J&K govt defers Darbar Move amid surge in COVID-19 cases

However, the civil secretariat will function simultaneously both in Srinagar and Jammu “in an equitable manner” even as office functioning will not be affected as files will move electronically between both secretariats in eOffice, the LG’s office said.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday deferred the upcoming Darbar Move from Jammu to Srinagar in view of a rise in COVID-19 infections for the safety of employees, Office of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

