Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 6:38 PM

J&K govt extends COVID-19 lockdown﻿ till May 31

"DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer, " a handout said.
A deserted view of Budshah Kadal in main city Srinagar amid lockdown to contain the virus spread. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
A deserted view of Budshah Kadal in main city Srinagar amid lockdown to contain the virus spread. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday extended the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

A government handout issued this evening said that the lockdown or ‘Corona Curfew’ which was earlier extended till 7 am Monday May 24, has been further extended till 7 am May 31.

The lockdown restrictions will be “strict except for a few essential services, ” the handout said.

It further said that DCs are “being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer”.

“Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday,24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday,31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer, ” a government spokesperson tweeted.

