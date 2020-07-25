J&K Govt hails role of Pune NGO in evacuation process

Jammu and Kashmir government has hailed the role of Pune-based NGO Sarhad for supporting it during the evacuation process of hundreds of Kashmiris from Maharashtra.

In a letter addressed to Sarhad founder-president Sanjay Nahar, J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has thanked Sarhad for its role. ” I am writing to thank you for your efforts in helping the return of stranded persons of Jammu and Kashmir from your area,” reads the letter.

The letter has highlighted that “movement of stranded persons was a humongous process,”. ” This exercise would not have been possible without active support of citizens like you,” reads the letter from the Chief Secretary to Nahar. ” I take this opportunity to place on record my deep appreciation for your efforts,” the letter has stated.