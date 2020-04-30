Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 7:59 PM

J&K Govt initiates process for return of students from outside: Check details here

Desirous asked to fill information on official website
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK
In view of the Union Ministry order on the movement of stranded persons, Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday asked the students desiring to return home to fill up their information on the website of the higher education department.

According to a statement issued here today by Higher Education Department, all students pursuing studies outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who are desirous of returning to their home places (Jammu & Kashmir), have been asked to fill up the information on the link available on official website of J&K Higher Education Department (jkhighereducation.nic.in).

