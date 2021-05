J&K govt orders major reshuffle in police administration

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered transfers and postings in police administration.

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Department, Zubair Ahmad Khan, Commandant IR 6th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police PCR Srinagar.

Shahid Mehraj Rather, SSP PCR, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-6th Bn.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Traffic Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SO to DIG JKS Range.

Rajeshwar Singh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SSP Crime, Jammu.

J S Johar, SSP NHW, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Trg&P), PHQ.

Dr Koshal Kumar Sharma, Commandant IR-18th Bn, has been transferred and posted as SSP Traffic Jammu.

Firdous Iqbal, Commandant JKAP-14th Bn, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commandant HG, Srinagar.

Tahir Sajad Bhat, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Commandant JKAP-8th Bn.

Kulbir Singh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Commandant 1R-18th Bn.

Benam Tosh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Commandant IR-19th Bn.

Shabir Ahmad Malik, Commandant JKAP-5th Bn., has been transferred and posted as SSP NHW.

Mohd Shabir, SO to ADGP HG/CD/SDRF, has been transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Pawan Kumar Parihar, SO to DIG Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SP, SSG.

Vijay Kumar Jamwal, Deputy Commandant IR-18th Bn., has been transferred and posted as AD SKPA Udhampur.

Ravi Kant, Deputy Commandant IR-12th Bn., has been transferred and posted as Commandant Border 2nd Battalion, Srinagar.

Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, Commandant IR-22nd Bn., has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-1 13n.

Randhir Singh, Commandant IR-19th Bn has been transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Sheikh Zulfkar Azad, SSP Security, J&K (Security Hqrs), has been transferred and posted as SSP Security Kashmir.

Mohd Majid Malik, SP Hqrs, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Qazigund.

Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Commandant IR-1″ Bn., has been transferred and posted as Principal PTTI Vijaypur relieving Rahul Malik, IPS of the additional charge of the post.

Liaqat Ali, Addl. SP Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Poonch.

Girdhari Lal, Addl. SP Nowshers, has been transferred and posted as SO to ADGP HG/CD/SDRF.

Abdul Hakim Munshi, Addl. SP Railways Jammu has been transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Abdul Qayoom, SP, SSG, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Bhaderwah.

Rajinder Kumar Katoch, Addl. SP Udhampur has been transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Raj Singh, Addl. SP Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-14 Bn.

Paramjeet Singh, Deputy Commandant JKAP-4 Bn. Security, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Railways, Jammu.

Sanjeev Khajurin, Deputy Commandant IR-19h Bn., has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant JKAP-4 Security Bn. Jammu.

Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Deputy Commandant IR-7 Bn, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-14 Bn.

Ramnish Gupta, Addl. SP Kathua, has been transferred and posted as SP Hqrs, Jammu.

Azhar Bashir Baba, Addl. SP CID SB Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Security, Kashmir.

Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, SP Hqrs. Jammu has been transferred and report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Arif Amin Shah, Addl. SP Shopian, has been transferred and posted as SP Hqrs, Srinagar.

Sajad Khaliq Bhat, SP SS CID Hqrs, has been transferred and posted as SO to DIG CKR.

Suresh Kumar, Deputy Commandant IR-14 Bn., has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Kathua.

Tahir Ashraf Bhatti, SP PC Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP HR CID Hqrs.

The charge of the post of SP PC Srinagar shall be held by Sajad Ahmad Shah, SP South Srinagar, till further orders, as per the order.

Rajinder Singh, Deputy Commandant JKAP-7 Bn has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Kishtwar.

Dawood Ayoub, SP Enforcement, has been transferred and posted as SP SS CID Hqrs.

Khalid Amin, Addl. SP Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-2 Bn.

Ifroz Ahmad, Addl. SP Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Shopian.

Mushim Ahmad, Addl. SP Kishtwar, has been transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Mohd Anwar-ul-Haq, SP HR CID Hqrs, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Udhampur.

Sajad Ahmad Dar, Deputy Commandant IR-10 Bn, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant JKAP-13 Bn.

Zahoor Ahmad Wani, Addl. SP Traffic, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID CI, Kashmir.

Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Deputy Commandant IR-12 Bn., has been transferred and posted as Addl SP Rajouri. Amran Farooq, Deputy Commandant IR-4 Bn. has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID SB Kashmir.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Deputy Commandant IR-4 Bn., has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant JKAP-7 Bn.

Zulafqar Ahmad, Deputy Commandant IR-3 Bn., has been transferred and posted as Addi. SP Kulgam.

Tariq Ahmad Wani, Deputy Commandant IR-13 Bn has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Traffic City Srinagar.

Zoheb Tanveer, Deputy Commandant IR-21″ Bn., has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Kupwara.

Amit Verma, Addl. SP Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Nowshera and Santokh Raj, Deputy Commandant IR-24 Bn has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-19 Bn.