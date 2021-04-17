Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 12:57 PM

J&K govt postpones class 11 exam in view of COVID-19 surge

The government has also put a cap on the social gatherings and functions to 100 persons from 200 fixed earlier.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday postponed the class 11 examinations being conducted by the Board of School Education (BOSE) in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections, Office of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

The government has also put a cap on the social gatherings and functions to 100 persons from 200 fixed earlier.

“In view of #COVID19, class 11th exams have been postponed. There will also be ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200,” the LG’s office tweeted this afternoon.

