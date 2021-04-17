J&K govt postpones class 11 exam in view of COVID-19 surge

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday postponed the class 11 examinations being conducted by the Board of School Education (BOSE) in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections, Office of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

The government has also put a cap on the social gatherings and functions to 100 persons from 200 fixed earlier.

In view of #COVID19, class 11th exams have been postponed.



There will also be ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 17, 2021

