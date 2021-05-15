J&K govt refutes rumours about regularization of daily rated workers under SRO 64

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday warned of strict action against elements spreading rumours about the regularization of daily rated workers under SRO 64.

A government handout issued this afternoon clarified that no policy decision had been taken in this regard.

Earlier, the government also refuted a fake letter that was circulated on social media platforms and purportedly approved the workers’ regularization.

“The mala fide actions are intended to hoodwink people and strictest action will be taken against the perpetrators under the provisions of IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000,” the government handout said.