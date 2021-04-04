J&K govt to include 'contributions by police, Indian Army' in school curriculum: LG Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir government is working on a “new educational policy to incorporate contributions” by J&K Police and Indian Army personnel who have died fighting militants, in the school curriculum.

This was stated by J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while addressing a function to felicitate the next of kins (NoKs) of slain policemen and soldiers at SKICC on the Dal banks on Sunday.

The event was organized by the ‘Global Strategic Police Foundation’, Pune.

“The J&K government is working on a new educational policy to incorporate contributions made by the heroes of J&K Police and Indian Army who have made supreme sacrifices fighting militants and enemy, in the school curriculum,” news agency KNO quoted Sinha as saying.

“This we are doing so that our children come to know about the great sacrifices of policemen and soldiers who laid their lives for a peaceful and better J&K. Our children should know that it is because of the sacrifices of these heroes, they are reaping peace dividends in J&K,” the LG said.

The LG said that the UT is “moving ahead with a new vision and new thought where there is no place for militancy and its supporters”.

“Let me clarify here that there is no place for militancy in J&K. Its supporters will not be forgiven,” he said.

The LG also paid tribute to the policemen and soldiers who have died in the line of duty.

“I have no words to pay tributes to the policemen and soldiers who laid down their lives either fighting militancy or protecting borders. It is because of their great sacrifices, we are breathing in free air today. I salute to all the brave men from police and the army who sacrificed their lives in line of duty,” he added.

Parents, wives and children of slain policemen and soldiers were present at today’s event besides Governor of Kerala, Arif Muhammad Khan, Chancellor Central University Kashmir, Lt. General (Retd) Syed Atta Hasnain and Lt. General (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni among others.