Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 10, 2019, 5:42 PM

JK graduate engineers to go on one-day 'mass protest leave'

Graduate engineers of Jammu and Kashmir have decided to go on one day ‘mass protest leave’ against alleged non-fulfillment of cabinet decisions.

“All the graduate engineers of the state will go on one day mass protest leave on 16 July in view of non-seriousness of government and non-fulfillment of cabinet decisions in addressing the genuine demands of engineers within the set time frame despite the repeated assurances,” said Graduate Engineers Association in a press statement.

It said their major issues include regularization, non-implementation of cabinet decisions on ACP, FTA, SRO 42 (4260 for JEs) and redressing the pay anomalies at various levels.

It said that the engineers will stage a sit-in protest in all the three divisions of the state on the same day, where future course of action will be decided.

