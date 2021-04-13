JK gripped in severe administrative inertia, Government playing proverbial ostrich: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir was gripped in administrative inertia and the government was playing proverbial ostrich.

A statement of PC issued here said that chairing a meeting of senior PC leaders, PC Chairman Sajad Lone said Jammu and Kashmir was in a severe grip of administrative inertia and that the bureaucratic hurdles and dilatory mode of functioning had become a new normal in the J&K administration.

The statement said that PC leader maintained that the gulf between the administration and the common masses must end at the earliest and that the euphoria about good governance and prompt delivery of services was menacingly misplaced to the core.

The PC statement said that Lone urged the PC leaders to deepen dialogue and political engagement with the people.

It said that during the meeting, the participants expressed dismay over the present state of administration in J&K and observed that the wedge between the common people and those at the helm was only widening with each passing day.

The meeting was attended by senior PC leaders Imran Ansari, Abdul Gani Vakil, Basharat Bukhari, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Khurshid Alam, Abid Ansari, Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy, Raja Aijaz Ali, Abbas Wani, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Irfan Panditpori.