Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 11:44 PM

J&K Hajj committee to refund pilgrims

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 11:44 PM
File pic of Hajj house Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee on Wednesday said the aspiring pilgrims who had deposited money to take the holy journey would be refunded without any deduction.

In a statement, the Committee said Saudi Arabia government has decided not to allow international pilgrims during Hajj-2020, which has been followed by issuance of circular by Hajj Committee of India in this regard.

The statement said the amount deposited by the selected Hajj pilgrims shall be refunded through direct transfer mechanism without any deduction and the money shall be deposited in their bank accounts furnished by the pilgrims at the time of submission of Hajj application forms.

“In case of any change in account number details, a photostat copy of cancelled cheque/bank passbook be sent through email to account.hci@gov.in,” the statement said.

Besides, it said the International passports deposited by the pilgrims shall be returned to them as and when received from Hajj Committee of India which shall be notified separately.

