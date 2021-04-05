J&K heading towards prosperity: Lt Governor

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir was heading towards a new era of development and prosperity.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with Member Parliament from Amroha, Kunwar Danish Ali who had called on him here at Raj Bhavan, LG Sinha said J&K was witnessing a wave of positive change and the government was taking several reformative measures for the socio-economic development, besides empowering the people of J&K.

The statement said that the MP discussed with the Lt Governor about the various issues of public importance and shared his views on the present development scenario of J&K.