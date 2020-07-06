JK High Court resumes functioning in summer capital

Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Geeta Mittal, was today given ceremonial guard of honour by contingent of CRPF on opening of Main Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court here in accordance with the Bi- annual Darbar Move for the summer season at Srinagar.

Judges of High Court, Registrar General, Registrar Vigilance and other officers and officials of the Registry besides other concerned were present on the occasion.

Later, Chief Justice interacted with the staff of the High Court and lauded their dedication and commitment towards justice dispensation despite facing challenging times due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Justice expressed hope that the HC staff and officers and officials of the Registry will continue to work with the same zeal and devotion.

Pertinently, this year’s Darbar Move has been delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic.