Chief Secretary, other senior IAS, JKAS officers condole demise of R K Jerath

J&K Chief Secretary designate, A.K.Mehta in his condolence message said that the Union Territory has lost a great human being and an outstanding officer in Jerath's demise.
An IAS officer of 1980 batch, Jerath also served as Commissioner Secretary GAD, Financial Commissioner Revenue, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare. [Facebook/ @manu.nagra.33]

Chief Secretary J&K, Commissioner Secretary GAD and other senior IAS and JKAS officers of Jammu and Kashmir have condoled the demise of R.K. Jerath, former Vigilance Commissioner J&K and a senior officer of Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

An IAS officer of 1980 batch, Jerath also served as Commissioner Secretary GAD, Financial Commissioner Revenue, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare besides holding other important positions.

He breathed his last today at Narayana Hospital.

J&K Chief Secretary designate, A.K.Mehta in his condolence message said that the Union Territory has lost a great human being and an outstanding officer in Jerath’s demise.

Mehta remembered Jerath as an honest officer who was always dedicated towards his work.

Condoling the death of Jerath , M.K. Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary GAD described him as a mentor and guide to J&K cadre officers.

“He will be remembered as hardworking officer with humane face, ” Dwivedi said.

While remembering the services of Jerath, the IAS officers’ association paid condolences to the bereaved family members and stated that his untimely death is an irreparable loss to the entire fraternity.

