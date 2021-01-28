Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:27 AM

J&K inducted in new 'National Waqf Board Developmental Scheme'

Darakhshan presents report for J&K’s inclusion
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:27 AM
GK Photo

Jammu and Kashmir was Thursday inducted into the preview of the new scheme by the Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) spokeswoman and CWC Waqf Development Committee chairwoman DarakhshanAndrabi presented her report about the J&K Waqf Affairs.

A statement of BJP issued here said that Andrabi addressed the national orientation programme for the staff deployed in State Waqf Boards for implementation of ‘QaumiWaqf Board Taraqqiyati Scheme’ of the Central Waqf Council of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 7.2°C

The statement said that this scheme was formerly known as Scheme of Computerisation of Records and strengthening of State Waqf Boards. “Minister of Minority Affairs addressed the staff representatives of all states and UT Waqf Boards of India and discussed the steps being taken on a war footing to strengthen the regional Waqf Boards and ensure transparency of accounts, assets and implementation of schemes,” the statement said.

It said that in her address Andrabi directed all the state and UT Waqf Board representatives to complete the record digitisation within 2021 so that all records are displayed for public audit by year end.

The statement quoted Andrabi as saying that she was happy that at last J&K Waqf Boards had come under the preview of Central Waqf Board. She said that she would soon take up the issue of immediate implementation of digitisation of all Waqf records in J&K with the LG’s administration.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Image for representational purpose only [File]

Telegram makes it official to import your WhatsApp chat history

Serum Institute of India announces 2nd COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax'

The statement said that Andrabi discussed the components of the new Waqf Development Scheme with the national level representatives.

Related News