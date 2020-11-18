J&K Industrial Sector left out from procurements: FCIK

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has alleged that the local industry has been left out of procurements due to recent government order.

In a statement, FCIK said that the Finance department has directed all Administrative Secretaries to send procurement of good & services with Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

“The Local Industrial units are not registered with the GeM Portal yet and will be left out from the Govt procurement,” it said while demanding that the GeM Portal needs to be amended as per demands of the Industrial Sector.

“The Industrial sector has been provided with the Industrial Policy 2016-26 which is pillar for the Industrial Sector and the same policy is protecting the Industrial Sector with Price preference of 20% against their supplies made to government departments. But the government is not endorsing the same and are floating the tenders. The procurement agency of government i.e. SICOP is also kept apart from procurement of goods to be supplied to the departments,” the statement reads. “The banks has provided 20% additional working to the business sector as per recent RBI guidelines but the funds provided to Industrial Sector remain unutilized without the contradictive marketing & procurement policies of government.”

FCIK has demanded that government should come up with revised Industrial policy particularly with regard to Procurement & Marketing “as from last two years the contradictive orders have been issued by government.”