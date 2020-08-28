Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 12:51 AM

J&K JDU President meets LG Sinha

UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 12:51 AM
File Photo of Manoj Sinha : Image Source Wikipedia
President, J&K Janata Dal United (JDU), GM. Shaheen on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here, a statement said.

Shaheen shared with the LG his views about the prevailing situation in J&K and apprised him about various issues of public importance pertaining to development of tourism sector,

He also briefed the LG about problems faced by employee of J&K Cements Ltd and discussed the problems of NHM employees and other issues.

The LG urged Shaheen to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.

