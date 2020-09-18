J&K lags behind in female literacy rate: NSSO

Jammu and Kashmir has a literacy rate of 77.3 percent, male literacy rate is higher than the female literacy in the Union Territory, the new NSSO survey has revealed.

The ”Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey – from July 2017 to June 2018” provides state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.

The overall literacy rate of Jammu and Kashmir is 77.3 percent. However the male literacy rate is 85.7 percent which is much higher than female literacy rate of 68 percent. J&K female literacy rate is also lower than the All India-level of 70.3 percent The data further reveals that in rural areas of J&K, the female literacy rate is lower than urban areas. The urban female literacy rate is 75.7 percent and rural literacy rate is 66 percent.

Literacy rate is defined as the percentage of literate persons among persons of age 7 years and above. A person who can read and write a simple message in any language with understanding is considered literate in NSS surveys.

With 96.2 percent literacy, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh features at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 per cent, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 per cent, followed by Uttarkhand at 87.6 percent, Himachal Pradesh 86.6 per cent and Assam 85.9 per cent.

On the other hand, Rajasthan is the second worst performer with literacy rate at 69.7 per cent, followed by Bihar at 70.9 per cent, Telangana at 72.8 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 73 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 73.7 per cent. The study has pegged the overall literacy rate in the country at about 77.7 per cent. In rural areas, the literacy rate is 73.5 per cent compared to 87.7 per cent in urban areas of the country.

At all-India level, the male literacy rate is higher at 84.7 per cent compared to 70.3 per cent among women. The report also revealed that nearly 4 percent of rural households and 23 percent of urban households possessed computers. Among persons of age 15-29 years, nearly 24 per cent in rural areas and 56 per cent in urban areas were able to operate a computer.

Nearly 35 per cent of persons of age 15-29 years reported use of the internet during the 30 days prior to the date of survey. The proportions were nearly 25 per cent in rural areas and 58 per cent in urban areas.