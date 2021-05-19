J&K LSA organises webinar on 'Stress Management in the Time of Covid-19'

Under the Patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Patron in Chief J&K Legal Services Authority and guidance of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority organized a webinar on the topic “Stress Management in the Time of Covid-19”.

Dr. Harish Shetty a well-known psychiatrist, trainer and researcher from Mumbai delivered the keynote address. He gave various tips to the children, old and those who are fighting this battle from the front on how to manage stress. He said that constantly turning into news channels increases stress and often draws attention to things that you have little control over. He further said that during this time of uncertainty, take the opportunity to control what you can in your home environment. He said that using hands and creative brain can be a great way to relieve stress.

M.K.Sharma, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, stated that we are passing through the toughest period of facing an invisible devouring foe killing wantonly our people and throwing a challenge on us. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Public health actions, such as masking, social distancing are necessary to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The keynote address was followed by question answer session wherein the participants raised queries pertaining to stress amid Covid-19. The resource person very aptly responded to all the questions.

Later, Dr. Harish Shetty appealed the participants to protect themselves and be supportive to others. He said that assisting others in their time of need can benefit the person receiving the support as well as the helper