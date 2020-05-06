J&K mulls common curriculum for government-run, private schools

The government has decided to introduce a common curriculum in all government and private educational institutions.

In this regard, directions have been issued to all private schools in Jammu to follow the guildines.

The directions for introducing common curriculum has come at a time when private schools in J&K force students to purchase text books from private publishers at exorbitant rates.

“All private schools affiliated with JKBOSE have to follow text books as prescribed by JKBOSE while CBSE affiliated schools have to follow NCERT prescribed books,” reads a public notice issued by Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ).

The directions have come weeks after the government ordered for reducing weight of school bags.

The directorate has also issued instructions with regard to fee structure and other matter while giving reference of several High Court judgments and an order issued by the school fee fixation committee last year.

The schools have been asked not to charge any fee except tuition fee, reflecting recurring expenditure like salary, electricity and water supply bills. The schools have been asked that the annual fee charged from students should include annual depreciation, repair and maintenance and one-time fees like examination fee, computer fee and sports fee wherever applicable.

“Schools cannot force students to purchase uniform or books from shops and outlets arranged by them,” the notice reads.

In view of the admission process in private schools, the directorate has taken up the matter with school fee fixation committee.

“Teams from the department are inspecting the schools against which specific complaints have been received and the same are being redressed under rules,” the notice reads.

The directorate has further asked the parents to register their complaints against private schools on the issue related to fee and other matters on email: “grievance.pvtsch@gmail.com.”

“The records of the private schools are being obtained against which complaints have been received and the cases are being referred to school fee fixation committee for further directions on specific action against the erring schools,” the notice reads.

The directorate has also roped in the district administration and legal meteorology department for conducting inspection of schools and put a check on the “malpractices.”

“Specially constituted teams of the department are inspecting the schools along with officials of legal metrology department. The directorate has also requested the respective deputy commissioners to support the department in this regard,” reads the notice.