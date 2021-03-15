J&K on path of terminal alienation: NC

National Conference (NC) Monday said that the oft-cited surge in development activities in Jammu and Kashmir was a facade and that in reality post 5th August 2019 era was marked with total erasure of every spec of accountability and development of all hues.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar criticised the overstated rant of the ruling dispensation on the surge of development activities in J&K and said that the ruling BJP had so far been able to achieve total erasure of administrative accountability, widening development deficit and wide spread unaccountability. He said that in the name of development, the administration was only doing window dressing and fanfare.

“There is no headway on any mega or minor infra-project in Jammu and Kashmir, on the contrary work on all major as well as minor infra projects has been put into a limbo by the incumbent regime,” Dar said.

He said that if anything had been achieved so far it was the terminal alienation of the people on every front.

“Projecting the unilateral rescinding of JK’s special status as a move that would bring development and peace to Kashmir, Government of India has instead disturbed almost every aspect of development and progress in J&K. The incidences of violence increased, economy has slowed down, development and administrative accountability has become a casualty of the inexpediency of 5th August 2019. The poor performance of J&K on various development and administrative indices is also corroborated by the figures of various government agencies itself. The claims of the GOI are renounced by the figures of its own agencies credited with gathering data on development across the country,” Dar said.