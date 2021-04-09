JK Panchayat Raj Movement stages protest, demand more powers

The Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Movement today staged a protest demanding more powers and ‘justice’ for the sarpanchs and other members of the Panchayat bodies.

Claiming to be the basic and real stakeholders of the institution and having sacrificed many lives to uphold the integrity of the institutions , the members of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Movement protested at press enclave.

“Being the front-liners, we are facing threat to our lives. The panchs and sarpanchs who belong to far-flung and upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir are in particular constantly under risk,” said the President of the Panchayat body, Ghulam Hassan Punzoo.

He further said, “the officials engage us in different offices throughout the day for providing them with the feedback and documentation, but despite the hard work we are being neglecting.”

The members of the Panchayat Raj movement said that during the recent District Development Council Elections, their efforts were not recognized and they were ignored.

“The government must keep us at par with the BDO’s along with the necessary protocols and honorarium,” they added.

“We also appeal to the Lieutenant Governor to intervene into the matter and recommend the rehabilitation of the families of martyred sarpanchs under SRO 43,” they further said.