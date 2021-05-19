J&K Panchayats to have 5-bedded COVID Care Centres

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Wednesday said he has directed the the Deputy Commissioners and the Health Department to ensure a 5-bedded COVID-19 Care Centre in every Panchayat in J&K for effective isolation of the COVID-19 patients not able to isolate at home.

He said Rs 1 lakh has been approved from the respective District Capex Budget for creating the facility at a school, community hall or a Panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives.

“Directed DCs & Health Department to ensure 5-bedded Covid Care Centre in every Panchayat of J&K as many households may not have the option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own residence. Each Centre to have One Oxygen-Supported Bed for immediate patient care, ” the LG wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“Rs 1 Lakh approved from District Capex Budget for creation of facilities in School, Community hall or Panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives, ” he added.

The LG said the centres shall be equipped with necessary medical kit and linked to nearest health centres so as to “strengthen health infrastructure in rural areas”.

The persons needing isolation shall be identified by the Panchayats/ concerned medical staff / ASHA workers, he said adding mobile testing vans will be utilized to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers.

“Medical officers to establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated Covid Hospitals. Ambulance services in rural areas to have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to Covid dedicated Hospitals, ” added the LG.