JK plans development of Suchetgarh border tourism on Wagah pattern

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department has been asked to come up with a complete detailed project report (DPR) for development of Suchetgarh along the International Border here on the pattern of the Wagah border in Punjab.

The directive was passed by K K Sharma, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, at a high level meeting during a visit to the sector, officials said on Sunday.

They said Sharma discussed development of border tourism at Suchetgarh on the pattern of Wagah border and also asked officers to complete the ongoing projects aimed at promotion of tourism in the sector.

Senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and line departments attended the meeting which sought details of tourism and other development works being carried out for the benefit of the people living along the IB, officials said.

They said several projects like construction of multi-purpose hall with souvenir shops and cafeteria, security cabins, toilets and changing rooms, besides rain water harvesting, filtration and overhead water reservoir have been completed.

Work on restoration of pre-partition railway platform – frontier express cum museum and gallantry gallery, tourist vehicle parking space, internal pathways and landscaping and plantation with solar irrigation system projects are under progress, the officials said.

Officers informed the Advisor that solid waste management and eco awareness information signage projects will be started soon.

The other works proposed by the tourism department to promote border tourism are provision of fish pond and plantation of shade trees for tourists.

They said the meeting point on the International border will be improved by granite laying and other allied works while statues of Jambu Lochan and Maharaja Gulab Singh would be developed to highlight the Dogra legacy.

Musical fountain with sound and light show, illumination of corridor beyond gate, covering of entire premises by chain-link fencing, upgrading of main gates to convert into Gate Plaza, construction of souvenir shops on both sides of corridor beyond gate and up to meeting point and existing view point are other works proposed at the site, the officials said.