J&K police arrest main accused in Kulgam rape case

The prime accused in an alleged rape case in Kulgam district was arrested within a day of committing the crime, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday.

“Police in Kulgam arrested the prime accused involved in kidnapping and rape of a girl within 24 hours,” a police spokesman said.

Acting on a complaint that a girl has been sexually assaulted, police registered a case against the three accused and arrested the prime accused within 24 hours.

The other two accused persons, who are residents of Chachimullah and Gandwani areas of Kulgam, are absconding.

After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her family. Investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesman said.

