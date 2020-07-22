J&K Police, Health department organize plasma screening camp

J&K Police in collaboration with Health and Medical Education department Wednesday organised a plasma screening camp at Kashmir Nursing Home here.

A statement said the camp was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh. ADGP (Cood) SJM Gillani; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; SSP Srinagar, M Haseeb Mughal; Medical Superintendent, Police Hospital, DR Bilal Raja; Head of Department of Pulmonology, GMC Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah; Medical Superintendent, Kashmir Nursing Home, Dr Talat Jabeen and other senior police and medical officers were present on the occasion.

The statement said under the initiative the police personnel who had contracted the infection and have recovered will be voluntarily donating their plasma.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP complemented the donors, doctors, para-medical staff and police personnel for the collective fight against the coronavirus. He said around 300 police personnel have recovered and will be screened for donating their plasma. The DGP appealed to the recovered patients to come forward and donate their plasma for saving precious lives.

He appealed to the personnel from other forces who had contracted the disease and have now recovered to donate their plasma which will help in saving the lives.

He assured police will facilitate the volunteers willing to donate their plasma and will provide help at any place in shape of transportation to such volunteers.

He assured that police was always available to provide help, assist and multiply the efforts of the department of Health in the fight against COVID19.