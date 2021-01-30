Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 30, 2021, 11:41 PM

JK Police observes 2 minute silence across Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police today paid rich tributes to the martyrs who have made supreme sacrifices in the struggle for country’s freedom.

According to a statement, J&K Police personnel across Kashmir valley also congregated at their respective district headquarters and other police establishments and observed a two minute silence at 11:00 AM in the morning.

“The silence was observed in the memory of those who gave up their lives in the struggle for the freedom of country. Biggule & Siren was also sounded at all the police establishments,” the statement said.

