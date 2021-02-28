J&K Police Telecommunication officials seek promotion

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Telecommunication officials Sunday appealed the government to initiate process of granting time-bound departmental promotions to the deserving officials.

A statement of J&K Police Telecommunication Wing officials issued here said that the government had enhanced the non-gazetted personnel sanction strength except for Police telecommunication unit. “The Jammu and Kashmir administration is not addressing the issue of promotion of Police Telecom Personnel. Five posts of SP (Telecom) and 12 posts of DySP (Telecom) are vacant since a year. A number of officials are in a queue for many years for their promotions and most of them are about to retire,” the officials said in the statement.